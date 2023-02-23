Man injured in 'mysterious' blast in Sopore

Srinagar, Feb 23: A man was injured in a mysterious blast in Warpora area in Sopore of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, official sources said.
GNS reported that a man suffered injuries in his right eye after some unascertained blast occurred while he was digging earth in his orchard.
The injured person has been identified as Mohammad Jamal Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar a resident of Warpora Sopore.
The injured person was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, they said.
Confirming the incident, a police official said that they are ascertaining the facts regarding the nature of the blast.