Kashmir

Man killed after CRPF opens fire in south Kashmir's Anantnag

As per reports, the man was shot by the CRPF personnel after he allegedly overran a security checkpoint in the area.
Man killed after CRPF opens fire in south Kashmir's Anantnag
The incident took place on Monghall bridge where the man driving a SUV allegedly overran a checkpoint manned by the 40 BN CRPF on Thursday evening. Special Arrangement
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 7: A man was killed in firing by paramilitary CRPF in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, reports said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the personnel of 40 BN CRPF had laid a naka at Monghall bridge this evening. “A silver Scorpio vehicle was asked to stop but did not do so following which CRPF men fired & one person was killed,” they said.

A police officer while confirming the death of the person told GNS that his identity and credentials are being ascertained.

south Kashmir
crpf
civilian

Related Stories

No stories found.