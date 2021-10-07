Man killed after CRPF opens fire in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 7: A man was killed in firing by paramilitary CRPF in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, reports said.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the personnel of 40 BN CRPF had laid a naka at Monghall bridge this evening. “A silver Scorpio vehicle was asked to stop but did not do so following which CRPF men fired & one person was killed,” they said.
A police officer while confirming the death of the person told GNS that his identity and credentials are being ascertained.