Man killed, another injured in Budgam load carrier accident

Srinagar, Jun 18: A 30-year-old man was killed while another sustained injuries after a load carrier overturned in Khansahib area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident took place near IPTS school, resulting in on spot death of one person and injuries to another.
The deceased has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad of Kinoora.
The injured person was taken to a nearby Sub District Hospital (SDH) from where he has been shifted to SMHS hospital for specialized treatment.