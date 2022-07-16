Man dead, his wife critical in Srinagar road accident

Srinagar, Jul 16: A man died and his wife suffered critical injuries in a road accident at 90 feet road in Ahmad Nagar area on Srinagar outskirts on Saturday morning.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that 58-year-old man identified as Farooq Ahmad Wani of Ellahi Bagh and his wife identified as Naseema, 55, were critically injured in a road accident on 90 feet road near Al Khudam Ahmad Nagar.
Both the injured were rushed to SKIMS by locals for treatment however Farooq died on way to the hospital, sources said.
They added that his wife, who is under treatment at the hospital, is said to be critical. Police have taken cognizance of the incident.