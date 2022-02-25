Man killed in 'hit-and-run' accident in north Kashmir's Pattan

Srinagar, Feb 25: A 55-year-old man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Farooq Ahmad Lone, son of Mohammad Ramzan Lone of Zangam Pattan was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle.
The driver fled in the car from the spot after the accident, the report said.
A police official confirmed to GNS the accident and said that a case has been registered in this regard while further investigation is underway.