Man killed, pillion rider injured in road accident in Anantnag

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir Scroll reported that an accident took place at Pazalpora Bijbehara in Anantnag district between a scooty and a Wagon-R. In the incident scooty driver Ali Mohd Bhat (55), a resident of Pangzam, Kokernag died on the spot while pillion rider Rouf Ahmad Malik (32) of Panzgam received critical injuries who has been referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment, he said. In this regard case FIR No. 128/2023 u/s 279,337 IPC has been registered and investigation has been taken up.