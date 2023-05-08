Man killed, two injured in Karnah road mishap

Quoting an official, GNS reported that an Alto Car skidded of the road and rolled down a gorge, resulting in on spot death of a person and injuries to two others.

Identifying the deceased as one Mohammad Rafeeq Qureshi (52), son of Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Tadd Karnah, the official in the meantime identified the two Injured individuals as Shakoor Ahmad, a resident of Draggad and the other as Mohammad Ramzan Bhat of Handwara.

The injured duo, the official said, has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.