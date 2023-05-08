Man killed, two injured in Karnah road mishap

Kupwara, May 8: A person was killed and two others injured after a car they were traveling in met with an accident in Nachiyan Top in Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district this afternoon, officials said.
Quoting an official, GNS reported that an Alto Car skidded of the road and rolled down a gorge, resulting in on spot death of a person and injuries to two others.
Identifying the deceased as one Mohammad Rafeeq Qureshi (52), son of Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Tadd Karnah, the official in the meantime identified the two Injured individuals as Shakoor Ahmad, a resident of Draggad and the other as Mohammad Ramzan Bhat of Handwara.
The injured duo, the official said, has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.