Man run over by train in Baramulla

He was hit by the train on way from Banihal to Baramulla resulting in his instant death
Srinagar, Feb 28: A man was killed after hit by a moving train along Pattan-Hamray railway station in north Kashmir's Baramulla district this morning, officials said.

They said that the man identified as Mohammad Hafizullah Ganai (40) son of Mohammad Akbar Ganai a resident of Chenderhama Pattan was hit and subsequently run over by the train on way from Banihal to Baramulla, resulting in his instant death. 

Quoting a police official, GNS reported that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard. 

