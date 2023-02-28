Man run over by train in Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 28: A man was killed after hit by a moving train along Pattan-Hamray railway station in north Kashmir's Baramulla district this morning, officials said.
They said that the man identified as Mohammad Hafizullah Ganai (40) son of Mohammad Akbar Ganai a resident of Chenderhama Pattan was hit and subsequently run over by the train on way from Banihal to Baramulla, resulting in his instant death.
Quoting a police official, GNS reported that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard.