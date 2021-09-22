Kashmir
Man shot at in south Kashmir's Shopian, hospitalized
The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, said the report.
Srinagar, September 22: A man was shot at in Chitragam Kalan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday evening.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the man has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As per intial reports the injured man has been identified as Zameer Ahmad, son of Abdul Hameed Lone and is said to be a shopkeeper by profession.
