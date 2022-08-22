Manifold increase in pace of execution of dev works in J&K in last three years: Govt

A J&K government spokesman said that in the last two years, the government has "endeavoured to develop areas which remained neglected till now. Dalits, tribals and socio-economically backward classes have benefited from an equitable governance system of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

"The Union Territory has achieved new horizons of success in the field of business, economy, education, culture as well as sports. Jammu and Kashmir has positioned itself as leader from laggard in the world of progress and prosperity with completion of over 60,000 development projects in the past three years, " he said.

As per the official, district CAPEX budget has been increased four-fold to Rs. 22,126 crore for completion of various developmental projects.

“Grass root democratic institutions like Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies have been empowered to actively participate in the decision-making process to cater to the needs of common citizens. There are around 20,000 such works/projects under execution presently which have been solely identified by the people”, the official said.