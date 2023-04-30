 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ | BJP leaders, workers listen to programme on 5000 booths in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 30: J&K BJP leaders and workers listened to the popular AIR programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on more than 5000 public programmes across the region, a press release said.
It added that more than six lakh people listened to the public programmes organised by the BJP activists and much more number of people listened to the programme at their homes. Common people, including religious, trade, chamber and other organisations participated in the event like a festival, they said
“Along with Jammu region, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was listened to in Kashmir in massive programmes. This is due to the popularity of Modi ji as testified by so heavy participation of people in this programme. BJP National General Secretary and J&K Prabhari Tarun Chugh along with J&K BJP General Secretary Sunil Sharma and senior leaders listened to PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat at SKICC Srinagar, Kashmir.”
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina listened to PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat 100th episode at Brig Rajinder Singh Park Bagoona (Vijaypur, Samba), and called it a social revolution. He said that party had organised facilities in every Assembly constituency of the Union Territory for people to listen to the programme and felicitate the people to connect to the historic progamme.
J&K BJP General Secretary (org) Ashok Koul listened to PM Narendra Modi 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Achabal, District Anantnag in Kashmir. MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma listened to PM Narendra Modi 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at "Grand Nimantran Banquet" Camp Road, Talab Tillo, Jammu. MP Rajya Sabha Gulam Ali Khatana listened to 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.