 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ | BJP leaders, workers listen to programme on 5000 booths in J&K

It added that more than six lakh people listened to the public programmes organised by the BJP activists and much more number of people listened to the programme at their homes. Common people, including religious, trade, chamber and other organisations participated in the event like a festival, they said

“Along with Jammu region, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was listened to in Kashmir in massive programmes. This is due to the popularity of Modi ji as testified by so heavy participation of people in this programme. BJP National General Secretary and J&K Prabhari Tarun Chugh along with J&K BJP General Secretary Sunil Sharma and senior leaders listened to PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat at SKICC Srinagar, Kashmir.”