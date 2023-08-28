‘Mann Ki Baat’ | Dr DarakshanAndrabi attends special listening session at Rajpora

According to a press release, BJP District Pulwama hosted the successful “Mann Ki Baat” listening session' with Dr Darakhshan Andrabi at Rajpora. Pulwama BJP President Mohammed Latief Bhat and many other BJP writers were present in the session.

During the session, Dr Andrabi shared her insights on various topics, including development projects, community welfare, and regional growth. She said that “Mann Ki Baat “has touched the hearts of Indians during past nine years and it has emerged as a huge inspiration store house for Indians. "Mann Ki Baat is the most impressive platform where PM shares innovative ideas with all Indians and the country has got benefited from this historic program", said Dr Andrabi.