'Mann ki Baat' programme | PM has given historic lead to nation: Chugh

Srinagar, Apr 30: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the Prime Minister's " Mann ki baat" programme has set a new narrative in the country which celebrates achievements of common man.
According to a press note, Chugh said this as the Prime Minister addressed 100th episode of the programme a new world record has been set . He said the programme has not only built an intense connect between the PM and the people but has also helped boost his international stature as it is telecast in 11 international languages simultaneously.
“The entire nation is grateful to the prime minister for disseminating the achievements and aspirations of common man on the national platform,” said Chugh.
Examples of personal initiatives from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with a message of the Prime Minister have inspired the entire nation since 2014 when the first programme was aired, he added. “Be it fight against Covid or call for Beti Bachao Beti-Padhao the Prime Minister has made exemplary efforts through this programme to inspire the nation,” Chugh said.