Mansbal to be promoted as a popular tourist destination: CS

Mansbal, July 26: To promote lesser known destinations across Kashmir, Tourism Department on Tuesday organised ' Mansbal Festival' at tourist resort Mansbal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
The festival was inaugurated by the Chief Secretary J&K Dr Arun Kumar Mehta along with Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez.
Officials said that the objective of the festival was to bring the lesser known Mansbal tourist spot to the limelight. They said that the festival was organised by the Department as part of instructions by the LG administration to promote the “so far hidden and lesser known destinations.”
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar on the occasion said that Manasbal will soon be promoted among popular tourist destinations in Kashmir in coming time and such events will help to promote the local economy and will help the locals .
"Manasbal is not such a popular tourist place and to promote it and the local economy here, Manasbal festival was organised today,” he said, adding that Manasbal will soon be among the popular tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley and events like Manasbal festival will help in promoting such places.
Meanwhile, Secretary Tourism Department, Saramd Hafeez said that short and long term measures are being taken by the department to give a fillip to tourism sector that will change the socio-economic condition of the people. While interacting with the local stakeholders, he impressed upon them to take benefit of recently notified Homestay policy and register themselves to get engaged in income generation programmes.
He said that home stays are meant to take the benefits to grassroots level and to benefit the locals through tourism sector.
Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo said that the Tourism Department has identified 75 places across J&K UT which have not been fully explored for tourism potential yet adding that Mansbal is also among those places which have not been explored yet fully. He said that the aim of organizing Mansbal festival was to provide a platform for boosting local culture and agriculture varieties so that people across the globe could know what is offered here.
The dignitaries inspected stalls installed by various departments including Tourism Department, Agriculture, Horticulture, Apiculture, Floriculture and Handicrafts.
The day long Mansbal Festival saw participation of large number of people who got enthralled by the attractive and fascinating cultural programmes.
DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir, CEO Mansbal Development Authority G M Bhat besides a large number of people witnessed the day long festival.