Six ITBP troopers dead, dozens injured in Pahalgam accident

Srinagar, Aug 16: At least six personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed while several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down to a gorge near Zig Chandanwari in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.
"In a road accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got martyred while as several others got injured, who are being #airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
As per news agency GNS, the bus carrying personnel from ITBP, deployed for yatra duties, was returning from Chandanwari when driver lost control over it and the vehicle fell into gorge, official sources told GNS. Under what circumstance the driver lost control was not immediately known, they said. Four personnel died on the spot while at least 37 others suffered injuries, mostly serious, they said.
A massive rescue operation has been launched to remove the injured personnel to hospital, they added.