Many flights delayed at Srinagar Airport due to low visibility after snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 20: Fresh snowfall in Srinagar delayed several morning flights at the Srinagar International Airport due to low visibility.
Quoting Director Srinagar Airport Kuldeep Singh, KNO reported that since early morning all flights were delayed due to poor visibility. "The flights operations were started around 10: 30 now following improvement in the weather," he said.
“So far no flight has been cancelled due to weather. All flights scheduled for today have been delayed," he added.
Parts of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday even as the weather department has also forecast more rain and snowfall during the next few days.