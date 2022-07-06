Many lives can be saved if parents appeal terrorist sons to surrender: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar July 6: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that if parents "appeal to their terrorist sons to surrender..., many lives can be saved".
"If every parent appeal to their terrorist sons to shun the path of violence, whether they are trapped during live #encounters or have joined the terrorism, many lives can be saved as in today's encounter two lives were saved, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.
The IGP's statement came hours after police said two local terrorists surrendered before the security forces in Hadigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.