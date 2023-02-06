Many stuck in snow bound Gurez Valley

They include students, people with emergencies, and those who are seriously ill. The locals allege that no chopper has flown into Gurez Valley since the snowfall blocked it for surface access in early January. They also alleged that administrative 'insensitivity' was to be blamed for keeping stranded passengers in 'perpetual distress.'

"It has been almost a month that people are waiting for the helicopters to lift them from the valley but apart from a few army sorties nothing has been arranged for people with other numerous emergencies," a head of the PRI's association in Gurez Abul Raheem Lone told Greater Kashmir.