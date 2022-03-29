March 28 becomes busiest day for Srinagar airport as record 90 flights operated

Srinagar, Mar 29: A record 90 flights carrying 15,014 passengers flew to and fro Srinagar airport on Monday making it the busiest day in history for the authorities.
An airport spokesman said 45 flights carrying 7,824 passengers landed at the airport while as many flights departed taking 7,190 passengers to various destinations.
Currently, the capacity at the airport terminal is less than 7,000 passengers per day with authorities saying they are building a new terminal building to accommodate more passengers.
"We handled 45 arriving flights with 7,824 passengers and 45 departing flights with 7,190 passengers on Mar 28th. A total of 90 flights with 15,014 passengers makes it the busiest day in our history,” an airport spokesman said.
"And this is only the beginning of Summer Schedule! In contrast our design capacity is less than 7,000 passengers per day. We have planned for increasing the capacity by constructing a new terminal building. The work will soon start on the project,” he added.