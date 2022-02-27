March 2nd to be first working day in Kashmir schools: Govt

Notably, the higher educational institutions and schools in Jammu reopened for routine schooling in a phased manner from February 14.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department is preparing for reopening of schools in the Valley as well. Also, the majority of the private schools have already notified their schedule to reopen the institutions in a phased manner.

The schools have decided to resume routine schooling for higher classes from March 02 while the junior classes will resume offline class work a week later.

The schools have been asked to ensure smooth transition of students from online mode to offline mode by creating a favourable environment for the students in the schools.

The schools have been asked to adopt a fun way of learning for students in schools for the first two weeks instead of rushing for home assignments and unit tests.