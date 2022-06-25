Market checking carried out in Bandipora

Bandipora: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, a joint market checking team of FCS&CA, Revenue, Health, Municipality and other concerned departments today conducted a massive market checking at Bandipora town.
The team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Waseem Raja, included Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Parvaiz Rahim, Assistant Director FCS&CA Bilal Ahmad, Project Manager DIC Mehraj Wani and other concerned officers.
Taking strong note of the complaints of over-pricing, a massive inspection drive was conducted throughout the Bandipora Market to curb over-pricing and take immediate action against violators
During the inspection, several traders were booked for violation of various laws and a fine of Rs 25500 was imposed on erring traders.
The team also sealed many establishments including two restaurants, two medical shops and four grocery shops for violation of various Metrology Acts and found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expired products besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering and sale of underweight products.
On the occasion, the ADC urged traders to avoid over-pricing and other illegal and unethical practices.
He also asked the vendors to follow the packaged commodity rules and other Metrology Acts.