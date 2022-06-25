Market checking carried out in Bandipora

Taking strong note of the complaints of over-pricing, a massive inspection drive was conducted throughout the Bandipora Market to curb over-pricing and take immediate action against violators

During the inspection, several traders were booked for violation of various laws and a fine of Rs 25500 was imposed on erring traders.

The team also sealed many establishments including two restaurants, two medical shops and four grocery shops for violation of various Metrology Acts and found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expired products besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering and sale of underweight products.