Market checking carried out in Pahalgam

Srinagar, July 18: Market checking squad headed by Tehsildar Pahalgam Dr. Mohammad Hussain Mir and comprising officials of Revenue Department, Food Safety Department, Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Department, Municipal Committee Pahalgam conducted checking at Main town Pahalgam here on Monday.
During the market checking, on spot 6 cylinders were seized and Rs 7000/- penalty was imposed on Food Business Operators (FBOs) and other business establishments under section 69 of FSS Act who were found contravening the different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006/ Regulations, 2011 and food samples from different restaurants were taken and sent to food safety lab for examination and analysis.
The shopkeepers were directed to display the rate lists prominently, ensure adherence of food safety norms and desist from indulging in black marketing and hoarding during SANJY 2023. During the market checking, Tehsildar Pahalgam also provided awareness to the stakeholders regarding hygienically handling and good storage practices of different food product categories.