Market checking drive carried out in Ramban

Ramban, Mar 29: Various enforcement agencies carried out a massive checking drive at various places in Ramban district on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam. The drive was conducted to intensify the fight against overcharging and black marketers during the ongoing festivals.
The team realised a fine of Rs 7300 from various erring traders. The drive was conducted by a joint team of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Food Safety, Revenue Department and Police in Maitra, Ramban, Rajgarh and Khari. They realised Rs 5300 from defaulters.
The checking squad also sensitised shopkeepers about the rules and regulations. They were instructed to display the rate list and sell commodities at the rates fixed by the Department or Associations. People were advised to approach the relevant department in case of any complaint.