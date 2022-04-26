Market checking drives intensified in Anantnag

Anantang, Apr 26: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has intensified market checking drives in Anantnag in view of the upcoming festivals of Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat ul Vida and Eid ul Fitr.
Strict vigil is being maintained against overcharging and sale of expired products. Asstt. Director, FCS &CA Anantnag said that drives are being conducted throughout Anantnag. He said that the rate list for various fruits and vegetables has been circulated among the public and penalties are being imposed on violators. He said that 5 establishments were also sealed by the department for violating Govt directions.
In the month of April, 356 establishments have been inspected so far out of which 139 were penalised for violating directions. A fine of Rs 48,100 has been collected from erring traders. The drives have been conducted in Anantnag town, General Bus Stand, Aishmuqam, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Achabal, Batengoo and Bijbehara among others. Public can reach out to the Pukaar helpline on 01932222255 to register any complaints regarding overcharging.