Market checking held in Anantnag

Anantnag, June 24: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, SF Hamid, a joint team of Food Safety Department and Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs conducted a market checking at Anantnag to regulate availability of quality and wholesome foods for general public on the eve of Eid-Ul Adha.
During the market checking, on spot penalty of Rs. 9500 was imposed on eight Food Business Operators (FBOs) under section 69 of FSS Act who were found contravening the different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006/ Regulations, 2011 and also about 20 Kgs of spoiled fish was destroyed on the spot during the checking.
Moreover, the shopkeepers were appealed to abstain from hoarding and hiking the prices and violators were warned of prosecution under relevant sections.
During the market checking, the officials also provided awareness to the stakeholders regarding hygienically handling and good storage practices of different food product categories.