Marriage assistance scheme in Shopian comes to rescue of poor, underprivileged

Shopian, Apr 7: Mohammad Abdullah was living a frugal life, struggling hard to put some money away for the marriage of his daughter. But despite all his efforts, he was unable to save enough.
Father of three daughters, Abdullah lives off a small piece of agriculture land at a somnolent village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
The marriage of her elder daughter had put him in a bind and began gnawing at him as he was unable to decide how to arrange the finances. However, a financial assistance provided by the Department of Social Welfare came to his rescue.
Abdullah applied for the assistance under State Marriage Assistance Scheme and was provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 .
"The amount helped me a lot and lessen my burden", said Abdullah.
State Marriage Assistance is a scheme meant for the poor girls who have reached the marriageable age. Under the scheme a beneficiary is provided a one time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 before her marriage is solemnized.
A beneficiary should be Antyodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) or Priority Households ( PHH) family card holder to be eligible for the scheme.
Another beneficiary from Zainapora area told Greater Kashmir that although the amount is small, it greatly help the underprivileged.
"We made some necessary wedding arrangements out of the amount", said the beneficiary.
She said that the amount was released on time and there were no unnecessary formalities.
"One can now apply via online mode", she said.
District Social Welfare Officer Showkat Ahamd Showkat said that last year the scheme was availed by 263 beneficiaries while 99 cases are being processed at different levels.
The official apprised that a total of 1038 online application had been received and of them 457 were turned down after the scrutiny.
He said that the amount is being released only after proper verification of papers.