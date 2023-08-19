Married two months ago, woman found dead in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 19: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found hanging at a rented accommodation in Quil village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.
A native of nearby Malangam village, locals said the woman whose identity has been withheld, was married two months ago in Quil.
She and her husband had some disputes with their family and were living on rent at a relative's place.
The body of the woman has been taken to a hospital for postmortem and police are investigating the cause of her death.