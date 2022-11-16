Marwah road accident | Altaf Bukhari, Azad, Hakeem Yaseen express shock

Srinagar, Nov 16 : Senior political leaders Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Hakeem Yaseen have expressed grief and shock over a road accident at Marwah in Kishtwar in which eight persons were killed.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said,"I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident that took as many as eight human lives. My heart goes out to the families of the deceased."
He added, "In this hour of grief, I stand in solidarity with the families of the deceased and I prey to Almighty Allah to give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable and inconsolable loss and rest the departed souls in eternal peace."
Former Chief Minister J&K and Chairman of Democratic Azad Party has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. In a condolence message, Azad said “May almighty give enough strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear such irreparable loss. I once again expect that authorities will ensure enough safety measures as occurrence of such accidents are witnessed every alternate day. Smooth traffic movement on such hilly terrain needs immediate attention. I am sure that adequate compensation and immediate relief will be provided to the next kin of those who got killed in this devastating accident."
Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. He has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls .
Hakeem Yaseen has flayed government for its failure to check growing road accidents in various areas especially in Chinab and Pirpanchal regions . He said rash driving was the main cause of growing road accidents .