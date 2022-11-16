Marwah road accident | Altaf Bukhari, Azad, Hakeem Yaseen express shock

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said,"I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident that took as many as eight human lives. My heart goes out to the families of the deceased."

He added, "In this hour of grief, I stand in solidarity with the families of the deceased and I prey to Almighty Allah to give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable and inconsolable loss and rest the departed souls in eternal peace."