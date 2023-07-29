Marwah, Warwan to remain on top of our dev agenda: DPAP

Kishtwar, July 29: Vice-Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) G M Saroori on Saturday assured people of Marwah and Warwan that once elected to power, the DPAP government would develop these areas with focus on roads, health and rural development.
Addressing a gathering Saroori promised them to provide better facilities to the people of Marwah and Warwan which remain cut off for six months from rest of the world, a press release said. Castigating administration for failing to provide basic amenities, Saroori, who visited the far flung villages, said areas like Inshan, Mangil, Afti, Margi, Bashmena, Choi Draman and Braaian villages of Warwan tehsil are without electricity, internet, and telephone facilities.
"The people have been cut off from road communication for five months and the Rural Development Department Warwan has ignored the development in the Warwan block of district Kishtwar for the last three years," he said. Saroori listened patiently to people's grievances which include absenteeism of RDD officials which has put entire construction and development works and public issues at a standstill in Warwan block. "This leads to lapse of government funds allocated for public works and development in Kishtwar," they added.