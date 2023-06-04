Masoodi addresses series of workers’ conventions in Bijbehara

Speaking on the Inauguration of the Electric Substation at Sirhama created at cost of Rs 20 lakh released under MPLADS, Masoodi said, “The substation has facilitated irrigation of hundreds of acres of orchard land in Sirhama area. It has been a long pending demand of the locals to have an assured supply of irrigation facilities to cater to the vast swathes of land under orchard plantations. I am sure that the facility will enhance production and productivity. There is a great need to redefine what should constitute our priority sector and expand its scope. Health care, education, and agriculture continue to remain high on the party's agenda of development.”