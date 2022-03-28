Masoodi calls for holistic dev policy for J&K’s tribal population

Srinagar, Mar 28: National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Monday called for rolling out a comprehensive policy and programme for the emancipation of the tribal population of J&K.
Speaking on the Bill for considering and passing the constitutional (Schedule Tribe) order amendment Bill -2022, Masoodi welcomed new additions to the schedule tribe list, saying that such measures are welcome but merely having the tribes enlisted in the ST category will not help. “The entire process has been reduced to just a formality now. It has been used as a political tool,” he said.