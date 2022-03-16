Masoodi calls on Union Defence Minister
Srinagar, Mar 16: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Wednesday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and impressed upon him to take immediate steps for handing over of 45 acres of land known as High Ground to South Campus of the University of Kashmir (KU) so that academic activities at the campus could be pursued at an optimum level, and remaining faculties started.
A statement of NC issued here said that he also requested Singh to take required steps for handing over Awantipora airstrip to civilian administration so that air connectivity was established initially between south Kashmir and Jammu, Delhi, and thereafter other cities.
He said that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the Srinagar airport to handle about 82 flights.