Masoodi demands rehabilitation of victims of JDA’s demolition drive

“It is shocking that while the party in power at the Centre boasts of having in 2020 regularised 1731 illegal colonies in Delhi under PM-UDAY and claimed to have set up an efficient and hassle-free mechanism of providing ownership papers to thousands of beneficiaries, J&K administration orders selective demolition when it comes to ST population of J&K,” he said.

Masoodi said that on the one hand Prime Minister calls housing for all by 2024 and affordable housing his dream projects and on the other hand JDA was busy making the poorest of the poor with a roof on their head shelterless.