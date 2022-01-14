Masoodi demands rehabilitation of victims of JDA’s demolition drive

Srinagar, Jan 14: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Friday decried the “selective” demolition by Jammu Development Authority (JDA) in Roop Nagar and other areas of Jammu, leaving scores of families including women and children shelterless in harsh winter.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Masoodi as saying that the JDA’s demolition drive had been carried out unmindful of the possessory and other rights of the victims in possession of the residential sites for decades and gross violation of the law.
“It is shocking that while the party in power at the Centre boasts of having in 2020 regularised 1731 illegal colonies in Delhi under PM-UDAY and claimed to have set up an efficient and hassle-free mechanism of providing ownership papers to thousands of beneficiaries, J&K administration orders selective demolition when it comes to ST population of J&K,” he said.
Masoodi said that on the one hand Prime Minister calls housing for all by 2024 and affordable housing his dream projects and on the other hand JDA was busy making the poorest of the poor with a roof on their head shelterless.