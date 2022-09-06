Masoodi lauds performance of Shopian administration on developmental front

The MP desired one Public Park of similar pattern in each block of the district in order to involve youth in sports and in career oriented paths and take them away from drugs. The Masoodi reviewed MGNREGA, PMAY, NRLM, NHM, Ayushman Bharat/ JK Sehat Scheme, JSY, JSSK PMGSY, SBM, IDPS, RDSS, JJM, AIBP, PMKSY, ICDS, DILRMP, ICPS, MSK, OSC-W, NFBS, Credit Linkage etc.

Department wise extensive review of Horticulture, Agriculture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry was also taken during the meeting.

While taking stock of Department wise progress, MP stressed upon bettering the performance under these schemes especially under power transmission and distribution schemes, MGNREGA, SBM, PMAY, NRLM, JJM and ICPS.

He stressed for 100 percent source segregation of municipal waste, covering of all villages in scientific waste disposal, Early completion of Solid Waste Management Centre at Aglar, ensuring safe drinking water, 100 percent household water connectivity, arresting of leaf miner disease and need for testing Lab at Shopian, availability of diagnostic equipments and biochemistry analyzers in major health institutions.