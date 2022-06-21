Masoodi led delegation visits Shirpora fire victims in Anantnag

Masoodi who led the delegation of the party South zone functionaries to the Shirpora, prayed for strength to the victim families to cope with the misfortune. South zone president Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri, District Presidents Altaf Ahmed Wani and Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi were part of the delegation, a press note said.

“Interacting with the fire victims, Masoodi said that the strength that the affected families have displayed in wake of the unfortunate incident was a telling indication of their resilience. The affected families apprised the visiting party delegation about the sheer amount of losses incurred by them. Victim families informed the visiting delegation members how devastatingly the fire ripped through their savings, household items, and livestock. It was also brought to the notice of the delegation members that the task of restoring the affected houses would be physically demanding and economically and administratively exhausting,” the press note added.