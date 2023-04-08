Masoodi releases Rs 10 lakh each for South Kashmir districts

According to a press release, Masoodi said the menace of drug addiction has reached alarming levels across Jammu and Kashmir. “The reply given in Lok Sabha to a question on drug addiction, by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment would reveal that more than eight lakh people are users of various psychoactive substances (drugs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The increasing drug addiction calls for a multi pronged strategy including setting up of adequate Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs), De-addiction Centers and Rehabilitation Centers,” he said.