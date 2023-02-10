Masoodi seeks commencement of academic activities in AIIMS

According to a press release, speaking in the Lok Sabha, Masoodi sought commencement of academic session at AIIMS Awantipora. “The nearby Islamic University of science and technology campus is spacious enough to accommodate the MBBS classes till the AIIMS campus under construction is ready to house the Medical College. I have spoken to the IUST VC in this regard as well,” he said.

He also raised concern over the inordinate delay in kick-starting academic activities of AIIMS Kashmir for the third year now. “For the past three years, there has been no headway on finalising a temporary campus for AIIMS Kashmir or for starting the process of roping in manpower for commencing the classes. I request the concerned ministry to review the progress on the project and endure early commencing of academic activities in a temporary campus till AIIMS is made ready. Future of our children cannot wait,” he added.