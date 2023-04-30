Masoodi  visits Anantnag hospital

Srinagar, Apr 30: National Conference Member of the Parliament from Anantnag Hassnain Masoodi on Sunday visited the MAB District Hospital Anantnag and reviewed the healthcare facilities being provided to the patients. He also visited the ATF (addiction treatment facility) set up in the hospital.
According to a press note, he was accompanied by Dr Zaago, Chief Medical Officer Anantnag, Dr. Qureshi, Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Abid Medical Superintendent of the Hospital. On his visit, Massodi was informed that nearly five lakh patients were registered during the previous with the Outdoor department of the Hospital and fifty thousand patients were admitted for indoor medical treatment. He was told that 20 new cases of suspected drug addiction are reported at the AFT unit every week.