Masoodi writes to FinMin for implementing Minimum Wages Act

New Delhi, Jan 24: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Monday sought regularisation and removal of pay anomalies of daily-wager and contractual employees in J&K.
A statement of NC issued here said that in a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Masoodi highlighted the grave problems faced by daily rated, temporary, casual, contractual, need based, seasonal and other workers serving in different government departments, local bodies, public sector undertakings and other government institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Expressing his satisfaction over the concerned ministry's action following his repeated pleas on the issue, Masoodi said, "It is satisfying that the issue raised by me during Zero Hour on December 1, 2021 prompted the Government of India to write to the J & K administration seeking necessary information and inputs. The relevant details are expected to have been submitted by now. The plight of more than 61,000 daily rated, temporary, casual, need based, seasonal, local fund, contractual, contingency paid and other workers is of grave concern."
The phenomenon of engaging employees on contractual basis, Masoodi noted was not unique to Jammu and Kashmir.