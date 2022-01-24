Masoodi writes to FinMin for implementing Minimum Wages Act

Expressing his satisfaction over the concerned ministry's action following his repeated pleas on the issue, Masoodi said, "It is satisfying that the issue raised by me during Zero Hour on December 1, 2021 prompted the Government of India to write to the J & K administration seeking necessary information and inputs. The relevant details are expected to have been submitted by now. The plight of more than 61,000 daily rated, temporary, casual, need based, seasonal, local fund, contractual, contingency paid and other workers is of grave concern."