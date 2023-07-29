Massive Ashura processions taken out across Kargil

Ganderbal, July 29:Ashura processions commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his faithful companions in the Battle of Karbala were conducted peacefully throughout Kargil district on Saturday.
Organised under the banners of Anjuman-e-Jamiat-ul-UlemaIsnaAshariyaKargil (AJUIAK), Islamia School Kargil, and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT), mourners marched through Main Bazaar Kargil, culminating at Islamia School premises and Hussaini Park Kargil where solemn mourning congregations were held.
Comprehensive arrangements were made by district administration Kargil and Kargil Police to ensure smooth and hassle-free Muharram processions.
Various coordination meetings were held with all stakeholders by LAHDC Kargil, district administration and Kargil Police to ensure proper arrangements in addition to on spot visit by Chairman CEC, LAHDC, Kargil.
Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC Kargil, ShrikantSuse and Superintendent of Police Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhury attended the Ashura processions and personally oversaw arrangements for the procession, ensuring its smooth management.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kargil, GhulamMohi-ud-Din Wani, ACR Kargil, Muhammad Sharief, Additional SP Kargil, ChowdhuryIftikhar Ahmad, magistrates, district officers, officials, Police officers with active coordination and dedicated volunteers monitored the congregations, ensuring the successful management of the Ashura processions.
Under the close supervision and coordination of the magistrates, Police officers, nodal officers, management committee members, and dedicated volunteers of AJUIAK and IKMT, the processions were meticulously organised, ensuring their peaceful conduct.
Health Department Kargil set up medical camps at multiple locations to provide medical assistance to the mourners along with deployment of ambulances.
Additionally, other line departments like PHE, PDD, and Information actively contributed their efforts during the processions.
Municipal Committee Kargil provided special attention to cleanliness and sanitation.
In addition to voluntary stalls set up during the procession, stalls were also organised by district administration Kargil and Kargil Police, offering water, juice, and other refreshments to the mourners.
Throughout the district, Muharram processions were witnessed.
In addition to the main procession in the district, Ashura processions were also held at sub divisional headquarters like Drass, Sankoo, ShakarChiktan, and various other parts of the district.