Massive Ashura processions taken out across Kargil

Organised under the banners of Anjuman-e-Jamiat-ul-UlemaIsnaAshariyaKargil (AJUIAK), Islamia School Kargil, and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT), mourners marched through Main Bazaar Kargil, culminating at Islamia School premises and Hussaini Park Kargil where solemn mourning congregations were held.

Comprehensive arrangements were made by district administration Kargil and Kargil Police to ensure smooth and hassle-free Muharram processions.

Various coordination meetings were held with all stakeholders by LAHDC Kargil, district administration and Kargil Police to ensure proper arrangements in addition to on spot visit by Chairman CEC, LAHDC, Kargil.