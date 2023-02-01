Two die as massive avalanche hits Afarwat peak in Gulmarg

Baramulla, Feb 01: At least two persons were killed after coming under a snow avalanche at Afarwat peak in ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, reports said.
Quoting unnamed officials, news agency GNS reported that a rescue operation was launched soon after the avalanche hit the area.
The bodies of two persons were retrieved from under the snow, they said, adding that fortunately, we were able to rescue four other persons”.
The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, they said. The rescue operation is on to find out if there is any other person trapped, they added.
The Apharwat or Afarwat peak is popular with skiers.
"Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg.#Rescue operation has been launched by #Baramulla Police alongwith other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow," tweeted Baramulla Police.