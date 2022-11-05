Massive fire breaks out in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 5: A massive fire broke out in Yakerboru Bala village of Kapran in Verinag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.
Reports reaching GNS said that fire broke out from a residential house and soon spread to other adjacent houses, besides few cow sheds and a mosque.
A rescue operation is on at the site even as the flames continued to rage, when this report is being filed.
An F&ES official told GNS that it is believed that at least five houses, a mosque and two cowsheds are caught in flames. "Men and machinery is on site to bring the blaze under control as soon as possible", the official said adding "We nonetheless have asked for more machinery and firefighters to avoid more damage."
More details awaited.