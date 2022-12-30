Massive fire damages 13 houses, shops in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 30: At least thirteen 'inter-connected' houses and around ten shops were gutted in a massive midnight fire, augmented by the blast of 'ten gas (LPG) cylinders' in Dangarpora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Friday.

A firefighter leading the operation of Fire and Emergency Services Department said that at least 200 houses were saved by their “timely” action.

“At 2:56 a.m., we received information about the fire. Since the Fire Service Station is just a half a kilometer from the area, we rushed a number of fire tenders immediately,” the firefighter said, as reported by GNS.

“By the time we reached, the fire had spread extensively as at least ten LPG gas cylinders had exploded as a result of which there was extensive damage.”