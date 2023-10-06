Massive fire engulfs forest area in Sopore

Local reports said the fire which mysteriously erupted in compartment number 30 at Rampora Rajpora forests is spreading to more areas causing huge damage to the green gold.

“The raging flames could be seen from a distance in the forest,” said Khazir Mohammad, Sarpanch of Rampora

He said the fire has engulfed a large area of forest compartment 30. “A large number of trees have also suffered damage.”