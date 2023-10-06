Massive fire engulfs forest area in Sopore

Sopore, Oct 6: A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Rampora Rajpora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district since Thursday afternoon while the teams of forest department have been deputed to douse off the flames.
Local reports said the fire which mysteriously erupted in compartment number 30 at Rampora Rajpora forests is spreading to more areas causing huge damage to the green gold.
“The raging flames could be seen from a distance in the forest,” said Khazir Mohammad, Sarpanch of Rampora
He said the fire has engulfed a large area of forest compartment 30. “A large number of trees have also suffered damage.”
He added that this is the first time that a massive fire has raged in the forests of this area, which connects Sopore with Kupwara range.
He said that soon after fire broke out in the area, the teams from Fire and Emergency department, Forest department including Forest Protection Force are on the job to douse the flames.
Meanwhile, officials from forest department Sopore also confirmed this fire incident and said that Forest Protection Force and other employees are on job to douse the huge flames since the fire broke out, adding that the cause of the fire will be ascertained after the flames are brought under control.