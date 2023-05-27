Massive fire engulfs Kupwara seminary; 3500-book library, residential quarter destroyed

Srinagar, May 27: Several sections of a prominent seminary were reduced to ashes in a massive fire mishap which broke out today morning in Chandigam Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
As per news agency GNS, the fire broke out at Dar-ul-Uloom Khair-ud-Dareen Chandigam Lolab and soon after the flames spread to a large part of the building. The F&ES department assisted by locals launched a rescue operation. The raging flames however continued to spread and before the blaze was contained, it already had reduced the residential quarter and the library to ashes.
The tragic fire mishap sent shockwaves among the local populace, who were seen crying and wailing at the incident site. Many scholars also reached the site and expressed solidarity with the seminary management over the tragic incident.
“This is one of the prominent seminaries in the district which has been dispensing its services since 1997”, said a scholar adding “Losing the property, especially the literature-rich library with over 3500 books, is quite a setback to us all."