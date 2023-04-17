Massive fire engulfs shopping complex at Dargah Hazratbal

GNS reported that the fire broke out around 11:45 AM in a multi-storeyed shopping complex and soon after spread to the other compartments of the complex, housing several food outlets including that of Hattrick and Amigos.

An F&ES Department official said that men and machinery are on job to contain the fire. “There are reports of a massive fire and we have already sent an adequate number of our men to contain the fire as soon as possible to prevent the extent of damage”, the official said.