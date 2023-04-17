Kashmir

Massive fire engulfs shopping complex at Dargah Hazratbal

Soon after the fire spread to the other compartments of the complex, housing several food outlets
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 17: A massive fire has broken out in a multi-storeyed shopping complex, just opposite the Sir Syed Gate of University of Kashmir at Dargah Hazratbal.

GNS reported that the fire broke out around 11:45 AM in a multi-storeyed shopping complex and soon after spread to the other compartments of the complex, housing several food outlets including that of Hattrick and Amigos.

An F&ES Department official said that men and machinery are on job to contain the fire. “There are reports of a massive fire and we have already sent an adequate number of our men to contain the fire as soon as possible to prevent the extent of damage”, the official said.

