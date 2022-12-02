Massive haul of over Rs 25 crore heroin made in Uri

A police spokesperson said that during a successful operation in Kamalkote village of Uri, J&K police along with the army’s 8 Rashtriya Rifles during a search operation in the Kamalkote village seized 10 packets of heroin besides arms and ammunition including 2 AK 47 rifles, 2 pistols besides 117 rounds of AK 47.

The senior superintendent of police Baramulla, Rayees Muhammad said that the seized narcotics are this year's biggest haul seized by the police and security forces.