Massive participation of people witnessed at Block Diwas Pulwama

Pulwama, Dec 14: Block Diwas is bringing the governance at doorsteps, stated Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, District Development Commissioner Pulwama, while speaking to a huge gathering of people at High School Lalpora Kahleel Tral. He said that the permanent nature of Block Diwas is reaffirming the commitment of the government for an accessible administration.
DC Pulwama spent the whole day in Tral and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.
The DC gave a patient hearing to the grievances raised and assured quality disposal of genuine issues in a time-bound manner. He also gave on-the-spot directions for the redressal of many issues of urgent nature as per the competence of concerned departments.
The DC further added that District Administration is ensuring to provide all facilities to the people at their doorsteps and in this regard necessary instructions are already given to line departments, he added.
On the occasion, DC Pulwama also participated in a plantation drive at HS, Lalpora Kahleel.
He was accompanied by the SSP Awantipora, Mohd Yousuf, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tral S.A Raina, PRIs, Tehsildar Aripal, and all other District officers.
The DC said that Block Diwas is observed to take an appraisal of local issues from the general public for accurate and on-ground assessment and redressal of the same thereby providing governance to the public at their doorsteps.
On the occasion, DDC said that Yumi block/ Block Divas is a regular feature now and appealed to people to become active participants so that the issues of daily importance are redressed in the minimum possible time. He highlighted the objectives of the various governmental programmes informing the public that these schemes, and campaigns are aimed at reaching out to the people for redressal of their grievances and addressing developmental issues.
The DDC directed the concerned officers to exhort for the completion of ongoing projects, Roads, & bridges. He urged officers to complete the work within the shortest possible time.
The Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned officers to be proactive and remain accessible to the people so that the purpose of the initiative is fulfilled.
Thousands of people hailing from across the Block attended the program and put forth their issues relating to the problems they are facing.