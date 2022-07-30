Massive public participation witnessed at public darbar in Pulwama

Pulwama: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Baseer Choudhary along with District Officers today conducted an Awami Darbar at Karimabad village to listen and speedily redress the public grievances of the people of the district.

The Darbar witnessed an overwhelming response wherein a large number of people from Karimabad and adjoining villages apprised the DDC with their grievances, demands and issues of public importance.

A delegation from Karimabad village raised the issue of uninterrupted electricity, Adequate water supply, up-gradation of school, establishment of PHC with adequate Staff, veterinary unit, separate Horticulture and Agricultural units and maintenance of play ground, replacement of poles, improvement of LT and HT Network besides construction of bridge and protection bund on Nallah Romshi.