Massive public participation witnessed at public darbar in Pulwama

Pulwama: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Baseer Choudhary along with District Officers today conducted an Awami Darbar at Karimabad village to listen and speedily redress the public grievances of the people of the district.
The Darbar witnessed an overwhelming response wherein a large number of people from Karimabad and adjoining villages apprised the DDC with their grievances, demands and issues of public importance.
A delegation from Karimabad village raised the issue of uninterrupted electricity, Adequate water supply, up-gradation of school, establishment of PHC with adequate Staff, veterinary unit, separate Horticulture and Agricultural units and maintenance of play ground, replacement of poles, improvement of LT and HT Network besides construction of bridge and protection bund on Nallah Romshi.
Another delegation demanded Solar lights, clearance of Roads, construction of Culverts, Anganwadi Centre, Health Centre , Registration under Ayushmaan Bharat Scheme.
Also, one more delegation demanded a playing field and sports club for the village. Besides, a young delegation demanded a public library and an open Air gym.
Responding to the demands of the people, the DDC assured that all issues falling under the domain of District Administration shall be redressed as early as possible.
While interacting with the general public, the DDC said that District Administration has already embarked on the wagon of public outreach programmes with an unflinching commitment. He expressed his desire that the public should repose faith in Govt Institutions and avail the benefits of various flagship programmes Govt has put at the disposal of the general public.
He added that his administration is committed towards good governance and accessibility of public services.