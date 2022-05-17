Massive student response as food-cum-cultural festival ‘Eid Saal-2022’ begins at KU

As per a varsity spokesman, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad inaugurated the mega event, organised by the Department of Management Studies, to further boost the varsity’s linkages with budding entrepreneurs and help inculcate in students a sense of entrepreneurship.

50 budding entrepreneurs from Kashmir including student entrepreneurs from the Department of Management Studies have set up their stalls to promote their entrepreneurial skills and products and, alongside, promote the Valley’s rich culture through musical performances by Kashmiri artists.

Prof Talat, who was accompanied by Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir at the opening ceremony, urged the varsity’s students to join ‘Eid Saal-2022’ and become the brand ambassadors of KU’s commitment to produce professional and committed entrepreneurs.