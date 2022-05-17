Massive student response as food-cum-cultural festival ‘Eid Saal-2022’ begins at KU

Srinagar, May 17: A three-day food-cum-cultural festival ‘Eid Saal-2022’ started at the University of Kashmir and saw a massive participation of students on the opening day on Tuesday.
As per a varsity spokesman, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad inaugurated the mega event, organised by the Department of Management Studies, to further boost the varsity’s linkages with budding entrepreneurs and help inculcate in students a sense of entrepreneurship.
50 budding entrepreneurs from Kashmir including student entrepreneurs from the Department of Management Studies have set up their stalls to promote their entrepreneurial skills and products and, alongside, promote the Valley’s rich culture through musical performances by Kashmiri artists.
Prof Talat, who was accompanied by Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir at the opening ceremony, urged the varsity’s students to join ‘Eid Saal-2022’ and become the brand ambassadors of KU’s commitment to produce professional and committed entrepreneurs.
Prof Talat congratulated the DMS for organising the grand event which saw an overwhelming participation of students and young entrepreneurs.
"I want the students to become brand ambassadors of the message of entrepreneurship," the VC said.
Prof Masoodi and Dr Nisar also spoke on the occasion and said such events provide an opportunity to young entrepreneurs to reach out to the wider masses while enabling the University to create a strong connection with the society.
“It also motivates our youth to take entrepreneurship as a career option,” they said.
Earlier, Head DMS Prof Iqbal Ahmad Hakim said the department has been at the forefront of grooming business leaders of tomorrow who are actively contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation as well as the J&K UT.
“This event is a laboratory for management studies,” he said, adding that more such events will be held in future.